Reviewing American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) & Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN)

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Rating) and Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.8% of American National Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.3% of Huntington Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of American National Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Huntington Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for American National Bankshares and Huntington Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American National Bankshares 0 0 2 0 3.00 Huntington Bancshares 3 3 3 1 2.20

American National Bankshares currently has a consensus target price of $38.25, suggesting a potential upside of 11.87%. Huntington Bancshares has a consensus target price of $16.28, suggesting a potential upside of 36.33%. Given Huntington Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Huntington Bancshares is more favorable than American National Bankshares.

Dividends

American National Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Huntington Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. American National Bankshares pays out 29.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Huntington Bancshares pays out 53.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. American National Bankshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Huntington Bancshares has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Huntington Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

American National Bankshares has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Huntington Bancshares has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American National Bankshares and Huntington Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American National Bankshares $116.83 million 3.13 $43.53 million $3.82 8.95 Huntington Bancshares $6.08 billion 2.83 $1.30 billion $1.17 10.21

Huntington Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than American National Bankshares. American National Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Huntington Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares American National Bankshares and Huntington Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American National Bankshares 36.26% 11.89% 1.25% Huntington Bancshares 26.96% 12.19% 1.19%

Summary

Huntington Bancshares beats American National Bankshares on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American National Bankshares (Get Rating)

American National Bankshares Inc. operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits. The company's loan products comprise commercial and residential real estate loans, commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses, construction and land development loans, home equity loans, mortgage loans, and consumer loans. It also offers wealth management services, including estate planning, trust account administration, and retail brokerage services; investment management services, such as purchasing equity, fixed income, and mutual fund investments for customer accounts; online and telephone banking services; and insurance services, as well as operates 37 automated teller machines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 26 banking offices in south central Virginia and north central North Carolina; and one loan production office in Roanoke, Virginia. American National Bankshares Inc. was founded in 1909 and is based in Danville, Virginia.

About Huntington Bancshares (Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG). The Consumer and Business Banking segment offers financial products and services, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, credit cards, and consumer and small business loans, as well as investment products. This segment also provides mortgages, insurance, interest rate risk protection, foreign exchange, automated teller machine, and treasury management services, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking services. It serves consumer and small business customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers regional commercial banking solutions for middle market businesses, government and public sector entities, and commercial real estate developers/REITs; and specialty banking solutions for healthcare, technology and telecommunications, franchise finance, sponsor finance, and global services industries. It also provides asset finance services; capital raising solutions, sales and trading, and corporate risk management products; institutional banking services; and treasury management services. The Vehicle Finance segment provides financing to consumers for the purchase of automobiles, light-duty trucks, recreational vehicles, and marine craft at franchised and other select dealerships, as well as to franchised dealerships for the acquisition of new and used inventory. The RBHPCG segment offers private banking, wealth and investment management, and retirement plan services. As of March 18, 2022, the company had approximately 1,000 branches in 11 states. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

