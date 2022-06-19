Reviewing AppLovin (NYSE:APP) and Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY)

Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY – Get Rating) and AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Internet Initiative Japan alerts:

43.3% of AppLovin shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Internet Initiative Japan shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of AppLovin shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Internet Initiative Japan and AppLovin’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Internet Initiative Japan $2.02 billion 1.52 $139.48 million N/A N/A AppLovin $2.79 billion 4.51 $35.45 million ($0.19) -176.32

Internet Initiative Japan has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AppLovin.

Profitability

This table compares Internet Initiative Japan and AppLovin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Internet Initiative Japan 6.92% 15.66% 6.94% AppLovin -2.50% 5.49% 2.09%

Risk & Volatility

Internet Initiative Japan has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AppLovin has a beta of 3.05, meaning that its share price is 205% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Internet Initiative Japan and AppLovin, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Internet Initiative Japan 0 1 0 0 2.00 AppLovin 0 0 14 0 3.00

AppLovin has a consensus target price of $84.43, suggesting a potential upside of 152.03%. Given AppLovin’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AppLovin is more favorable than Internet Initiative Japan.

Summary

AppLovin beats Internet Initiative Japan on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Internet Initiative Japan (Get Rating)

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. provides Internet connectivity, WAN, outsourcing, systems integration, and network-related equipment sales services in Japan. It operates through two segments, Network Services and Systems Integration Business, and ATM Operation Business. The company offers mobile communication and remote access/telework services; WAN/network services, including SDN, multi-cloud network, closed connection, internet VPN, SEIL, remote access, wireless LAN, and GIGA-school; leased line and broadband services; IIJ DNS platform, and domain name registration and maintenance services; IIJ access ID management, dial-up access, and IIJ IPv6 fiber access services; and security solutions for IIJ managed firewall, DDoS protection, and managed IPS/IDS services. It also provides cloud solutions, such as HaaS/IaaS, cloud storage, monitoring/operation, virtual desktop, Paas/Saas, IoT/M2M, ID management and authentication, network, global, mobile, license, and specialized solutions, as well as IIJ cloud exchange and IIJ cloud integration solutions; network, mail, and web security, endpoint, security assessment/consulting, web and mail hosting, online storage, content delivery/CDN/CMS, and system integration; IoT services and solutions in the field of industrial, agriculture, energy, and IoT-oriented mobile communication; industry-specific solution; content delivery; and global/privacy products. In addition, the company offers IT outsourcing, IIJ consulting, cognitive factory, IIJ private cloud, network solutions, IIJ security audit, IIJ malware analysis, IIJ content management, cloud integration solution for Microsoft and AWS, Microsoft 365 transition support solution, data center service, and data center construction engineering solutions, as well as DX edge services. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About AppLovin (Get Rating)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction. Its business clients include various advertisers, publishers, internet platforms, and others. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Internet Initiative Japan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Internet Initiative Japan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.