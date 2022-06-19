Reviewing Provident Financial (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) & Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Provident Financial (OTCMKTS:FPLPY – Get Rating) and Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Provident Financial and Affirm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provident Financial N/A N/A N/A Affirm -52.07% -18.00% -7.42%

58.3% of Affirm shares are held by institutional investors. 16.5% of Affirm shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Provident Financial and Affirm, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Provident Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 Affirm 3 6 6 0 2.20

Affirm has a consensus price target of $65.29, indicating a potential upside of 256.80%. Given Affirm’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Affirm is more favorable than Provident Financial.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Provident Financial and Affirm’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provident Financial $735.12 million 0.99 -$44.14 million N/A N/A Affirm $870.46 million 6.02 -$430.92 million ($2.37) -7.72

Provident Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Affirm.

Volatility & Risk

Provident Financial has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Affirm has a beta of 3.03, suggesting that its share price is 203% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Affirm beats Provident Financial on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Provident Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank and Moneybarn segments. It offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products. The company also provides vehicle finance for cars, motorbikes, and light commercial vehicles. It serves 1.6 million customers. Provident Financial plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Bradford, the United Kingdom.

Affirm Company Profile (Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc. operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months. As of June 30, 2021, the company had approximately 29,000 merchants integrated on its platform covering small businesses, large enterprises, direct-to-consumer brands, brick-and-mortar stores, and companies. Its merchants represent a range of industries, including sporting goods and outdoors, furniture and homewares, travel, apparel, accessories, consumer electronics, and jewelry. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

