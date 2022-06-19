Reviewing Torrid (NYSE:CURV) and Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY)

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) and Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

90.9% of Torrid shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Marks and Spencer Group and Torrid, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marks and Spencer Group 1 6 4 0 2.27 Torrid 0 2 6 0 2.75

Torrid has a consensus price target of $18.19, indicating a potential upside of 285.28%. Given Torrid’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Torrid is more favorable than Marks and Spencer Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Marks and Spencer Group and Torrid’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marks and Spencer Group $11.98 billion 0.28 -$259.04 million N/A N/A Torrid $1.28 billion 0.38 -$29.94 million ($0.17) -27.76

Torrid has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Marks and Spencer Group.

Profitability

This table compares Marks and Spencer Group and Torrid’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marks and Spencer Group N/A N/A N/A Torrid -1.47% -45.44% 16.46%

Summary

Torrid beats Marks and Spencer Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, payment solutions, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services. In addition, the company invests in and develops real estate properties; and provides its products online. It also exports its products to Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates 1,509 stores in worldwide. Marks and Spencer Group plc was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Torrid Company Profile (Get Rating)

Torrid Holdings Inc. operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products. The company sells its products directly to consumers through its e-commerce platform and its physical stores. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 624 stores in 50 U.S. states, Puerto Rico, and Canada. Torrid Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in City of Industry, California.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.