Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.93.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Riskified to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Riskified from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Riskified from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Riskified from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Riskified to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Riskified stock opened at $4.84 on Friday. Riskified has a 12-month low of $3.78 and a 12-month high of $40.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.13 and its 200 day moving average is $6.34. The company has a market capitalization of $762.93 million and a PE ratio of -1.91.

Riskified ( NYSE:RSKD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Riskified had a negative net margin of 69.08% and a negative return on equity of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.90 million. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Riskified will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Riskified during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Riskified during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Riskified during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Riskified during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

