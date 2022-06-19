Robex Resources (CVE:RBX) Trading Down 2.6%

Robex Resources Inc. (CVE:RBX – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37. Approximately 14,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 72,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

The company has a market cap of C$222.12 million and a PE ratio of 11.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Robex Resources Inc, a junior operation and exploration mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold deposits. The company operates the Nampala mining permit located in southern Mali. It also holds four exploration permits, including Mininko and Kamasso exploration permits located in southern Mali; and Sanoula exploration permits situated in west Mali.

