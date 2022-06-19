Robex Resources (CVE:RBX) Trading Down 2.6%

Robex Resources Inc. (CVE:RBX – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37. Approximately 14,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 72,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.
The company has a market cap of C$222.12 million and a PE ratio of 11.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
About Robex Resources (CVE:RBX)
