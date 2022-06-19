Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAX) Shares Up 0%

Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAX – Get Rating) rose 0% on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.58 and last traded at $20.50. Approximately 3,728 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 4,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.49.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.52 and a 200-day moving average of $20.52.

Get Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF stock. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD owned about 0.51% of Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.