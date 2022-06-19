Rogers Sugar (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Rogers Sugar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSGUF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.62 and last traded at $4.62. Approximately 2,402 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 4,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.78.

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.25 to C$5.75 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.80.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.86 and a 200 day moving average of $4.81.

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

