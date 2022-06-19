Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $217.27.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROKU. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Roku from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Roku from $210.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Roku from $305.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Roku from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Roku from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

In related news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $497,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $62,397.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,549 shares in the company, valued at $7,337,262.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,598 shares of company stock valued at $742,501. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Roku by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 81,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,487,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the third quarter worth about $168,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 7.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 147.1% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $82.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 84.10 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.56. Roku has a 1-year low of $72.63 and a 1-year high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $733.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.56 million. Roku had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 4.78%. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Roku will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

