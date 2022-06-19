Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $217.27.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROKU. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Roku from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Roku from $210.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Roku from $305.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Roku from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Roku from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.
In related news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $497,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $62,397.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,549 shares in the company, valued at $7,337,262.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,598 shares of company stock valued at $742,501. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ ROKU opened at $82.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 84.10 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.56. Roku has a 1-year low of $72.63 and a 1-year high of $490.76.
Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $733.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.56 million. Roku had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 4.78%. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Roku will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Roku (Get Rating)
Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Roku (ROKU)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.