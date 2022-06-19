Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.67.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RYCEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 75 ($0.91) to GBX 70 ($0.85) in a research note on Monday, May 16th. AlphaValue raised Rolls-Royce Holdings plc to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Societe Generale raised Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 129,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RYCEY opened at $1.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.36. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $1.99.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

