SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.38.

SAIL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.25 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.25 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

SailPoint Technologies stock opened at $61.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -72.82 and a beta of 1.55. SailPoint Technologies has a 12-month low of $34.98 and a 12-month high of $64.46.

SailPoint Technologies ( NYSE:SAIL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.84 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 17.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIL. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cutler Group LP grew its position in SailPoint Technologies by 279.5% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

