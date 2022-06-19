Sarama Resources (CVE:SWA) Shares Down 5.4%

Shares of Sarama Resources Ltd (CVE:SWA – Get Rating) were down 5.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 9,214 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 80,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The stock has a market cap of C$24.14 million and a P/E ratio of -5.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.21 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.20.

Sarama Resources (CVE:SWA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sarama Resources Ltd will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Sarama Resources Ltd, an exploration stage company, engages in the sourcing, exploration, and development of gold deposits in West Africa. The company holds 100% interest in the Sanutura Project covering an area of approximately 1,420 square kilometers; and 18% interest in the Karankasso Project covering an area of approximately 700 square kilometers located within the southern Houndé Belt, south-west Burkina Faso.

