Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $393.00.

SBBTF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Schibsted ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Schibsted ASA from 400.00 to 350.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on Schibsted ASA from 390.00 to 375.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Schibsted ASA from 435.00 to 455.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Schibsted ASA from 300.00 to 285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of Schibsted ASA stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. Schibsted ASA has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $51.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.91.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, eCommerce & Distribution, and Financial Services & Ventures segments. It operates online classified operations that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers and facilitate transactions from job offers to real estate, cars, travel, consumer goods, and others.

