Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) & SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) Critical Analysis

Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating) and SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Science 37 and SomaLogic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Science 37 N/A -95.04% -42.91% SomaLogic N/A -20.87% -16.08%

46.1% of Science 37 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.7% of SomaLogic shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Science 37 shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Science 37 and SomaLogic, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Science 37 0 0 5 0 3.00 SomaLogic 0 0 3 0 3.00

Science 37 currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 329.45%. SomaLogic has a consensus target price of $15.25, suggesting a potential upside of 220.38%. Given Science 37’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Science 37 is more favorable than SomaLogic.

Risk and Volatility

Science 37 has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SomaLogic has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Science 37 and SomaLogic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Science 37 $59.60 million 6.34 -$94.33 million N/A N/A SomaLogic $81.63 million 10.63 -$87.55 million N/A N/A

SomaLogic has higher revenue and earnings than Science 37.

Summary

SomaLogic beats Science 37 on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Science 37 (Get Rating)

Science 37 Holdings, Inc. engages in the development of a technology platform to enable agile clinical trials and specialized networks to orchestrate trial execution. The company develops agile clinical trial operating system that enables modern and digital approaches to clinical research by bringing together all parties, including the patient and trial investigators, nurses, coordinators, as well as sponsors?to power workflows, centralize evidence generation, and harmonize data. Its platform also provides specialized networks of patient communities, telemedicine investigators, mobile nurses, remote coordinators, and connected devices for orchestrating agile clinical trials; and extensive configuration to support virtually any phase of clinical study and any indication. In addition, the company licenses its proprietary hosted technology platform to various life science institutions. It serves large and mid-sized pharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations, academic institutions, medical device, and biotech companies. The company was formerly known as Science 37, Inc. and changed its name to Science 37 Holdings, Inc. in October 2021. Science 37 Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

About SomaLogic (Get Rating)

SomaLogic, Inc. operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples. The company's SOMAmers/SomaScan technology enables researchers to analyze various types of biological samples for protein biomarker signatures, which can be utilized in drug discovery and development. Its SomaScan's biomarker discoveries help in diagnostic applications in various areas of diseases, including cardiovascular and metabolic disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, wellness, and others. The company also provides SomaSignal research use only and laboratory-developed tests. It serves research and clinical customers with a focus on pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and academic research institutions, as well as facilitates drug development, analysis of clinical trials, and new human biology insights by assessing protein-protein and protein-gene networks. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

