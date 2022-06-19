Scientific Industries (OTCMKTS:SCND) Shares Down 1%

Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCND – Get Rating) dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.95 and last traded at $4.95. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 2,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.83.
Scientific Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SCND)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Scientific Industries (SCND)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.