SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) versus Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Financial Contrast

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) and Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for SeaWorld Entertainment and Super Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SeaWorld Entertainment 0 3 6 0 2.67 Super Group 0 1 4 0 2.80

SeaWorld Entertainment currently has a consensus price target of $79.89, indicating a potential upside of 81.44%. Super Group has a consensus price target of $11.60, indicating a potential upside of 153.28%. Given Super Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Super Group is more favorable than SeaWorld Entertainment.

Volatility and Risk

SeaWorld Entertainment has a beta of 2.14, indicating that its stock price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Super Group has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SeaWorld Entertainment and Super Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeaWorld Entertainment 18.25% -690.93% 12.69% Super Group N/A 186.09% 41.47%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.5% of Super Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of SeaWorld Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SeaWorld Entertainment and Super Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SeaWorld Entertainment $1.50 billion 2.13 $256.51 million $3.67 12.00 Super Group $1.56 billion 1.42 $279.07 million N/A N/A

Super Group has higher revenue and earnings than SeaWorld Entertainment.

Summary

Super Group beats SeaWorld Entertainment on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia. It also operates water park attractions in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; San Diego, California; Chula Vista, California; Tampa, Florida; and Williamsburg, Virginia. In addition, the company operates a reservations-only theme park in Orlando, Florida and a park in Langhorne, Pennsylvania. It operates a portfolio of twelve theme parks under the SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Water Country USA, Adventure Island, and Sesame Place brands. The company was formerly known as SW Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. in December 2012. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Super Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

