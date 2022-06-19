Serica Energy (OTCMKTS:SQZZF) Shares Down 4%

Serica Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SQZZF – Get Rating) shares fell 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.84 and last traded at $3.84. 2,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 5,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.51 and its 200 day moving average is $4.01.

Serica Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SQZZF)

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of oil and gas reserves. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil fields; 98% interest in the Bruce gas fields; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas fields located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

