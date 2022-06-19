Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on SCVL shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival to $40.00 and set a “sector weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

In other news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $40,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,024.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 32.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCVL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,912,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,819,000 after buying an additional 51,564 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 101.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,034,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,956,000 after buying an additional 1,023,332 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 6.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,527,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,545,000 after buying an additional 97,942 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 1.7% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,586,000 after buying an additional 17,557 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 2.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 419,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,233,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. 64.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Shoe Carnival stock opened at $25.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.40. Shoe Carnival has a 1-year low of $23.78 and a 1-year high of $46.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.29.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $317.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.60 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 32.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shoe Carnival will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 372 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.

