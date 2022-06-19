Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.00.
Several analysts have weighed in on SCVL shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival to $40.00 and set a “sector weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.
In other news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $40,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,024.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 32.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Shoe Carnival stock opened at $25.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.40. Shoe Carnival has a 1-year low of $23.78 and a 1-year high of $46.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.29.
Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $317.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.60 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 32.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shoe Carnival will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Shoe Carnival Company Profile (Get Rating)
Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 372 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.
