Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $161.11.

SIEGY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €215.00 ($223.96) to €207.00 ($215.63) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €175.00 ($182.29) to €170.00 ($177.08) in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €150.00 ($156.25) to €175.00 ($182.29) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €190.00 ($197.92) to €178.00 ($185.42) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Get Siemens Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of SIEGY opened at $54.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.30. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $53.40 and a fifty-two week high of $89.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.32.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.