Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$16.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SIA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.25 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. National Bankshares started coverage on Sienna Senior Living in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$17.50 target price on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of TSE SIA opened at C$12.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.87 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.59. The firm has a market cap of C$902.58 million and a P/E ratio of 22.79. Sienna Senior Living has a 52 week low of C$12.32 and a 52 week high of C$16.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.99.

Sienna Senior Living ( TSE:SIA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$174.28 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Sienna Senior Living’s payout ratio is presently 172.06%.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services, as well as specialized services comprising dementia care, continence management, skin and wound care, palliation, and end of life care; and provides management services.

