Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Trading Down 5.7%

Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $79.08 and last traded at $79.08. 55 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.90.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Siltronic from €110.00 ($114.58) to €100.00 ($104.17) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Siltronic from €135.00 ($140.63) to €115.00 ($119.79) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Siltronic to €95.00 ($98.96) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Siltronic from €96.00 ($100.00) to €90.00 ($93.75) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

Get Siltronic alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.66 and its 200-day moving average is $118.43.

Siltronic ( OTCMKTS:SSLLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $467.89 million for the quarter.

Siltronic Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SSLLF)

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF, a high reflective non-polished wafer product.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Siltronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siltronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.