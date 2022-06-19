Sofina Société Anonyme (OTC:SFNXF) Shares Down 4%

Sofina Société Anonyme (OTC:SFNXF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4% on Friday . The company traded as low as 212.62 and last traded at 212.62. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 109 shares. The stock had previously closed at 221.55.

About Sofina Société Anonyme (OTC:SFNXF)

Sofina Société Anonyme is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in direct and fund of funds investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in growth capital, early, startup, later stages, mature, emerging growth, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, and LBO investments.

