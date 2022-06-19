Solitron Devices (OTCMKTS:SODI) Shares Down 6.6%

Shares of Solitron Devices, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SODI – Get Rating) dropped 6.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.40 and last traded at $8.50. Approximately 950 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.10.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.10.

Solitron Devices Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SODI)

Solitron Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets solid-state semiconductor components and related devices primarily for the military and aerospace markets. The company offers various bipolar and metal oxide semiconductor (MOS) power transistors, power and control hybrids, junction and power MOS field effect transistors, field effect transistors, and other related products.

