Sophie Emmanuelle Hsia Acquires 1,000 Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) Senior Officer Sophie Emmanuelle Hsia bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at C$50,450.

FR traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$10.29. 636,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,524. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,430.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.45. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of C$9.46 and a 1-year high of C$20.78.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The mining company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$198.67 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.5104965 EPS for the current year.

FR has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities cut their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$19.50 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Majestic Silver currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$16.83.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

