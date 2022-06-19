Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Shares Down 10.5%

Source Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:SHLE – Get Rating) shares fell 10.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$2.05 and last traded at C$2.05. 14,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 19,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.29.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$2.75 price objective on shares of Source Energy Services in a report on Friday, May 6th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.77 million and a P/E ratio of -1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,393.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.29 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.15.

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Western Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

