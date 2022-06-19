South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $298.33.

Several research firms have recently commented on SOUHY. Barclays decreased their price objective on South32 from GBX 260 ($3.16) to GBX 250 ($3.03) in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded South32 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on South32 from GBX 340 ($4.13) to GBX 325 ($3.94) in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on South32 from GBX 300 ($3.64) to GBX 320 ($3.88) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

OTCMKTS SOUHY opened at $14.26 on Friday. South32 has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $20.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.33.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, Hermosa, and South Africa Energy Coal segments.

