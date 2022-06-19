SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Sunday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on SpartanNash from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on SpartanNash from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, CL King started coverage on SpartanNash in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SPTN opened at $29.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.64. SpartanNash has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $37.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.66 and a 200-day moving average of $29.83.

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 0.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew Mannelly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total value of $310,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,195.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,431,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,663,000 after acquiring an additional 172,895 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,990,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,649,000 after buying an additional 263,582 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,750,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,743,000 after buying an additional 61,817 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,422,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,650,000 after buying an additional 32,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,055,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,835,000 after buying an additional 59,100 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SpartanNash Company Profile (Get Rating)

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.