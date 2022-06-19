SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP) Stock Price Down 1.6%

SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $44.19 and last traded at $44.52. 71,992 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 95,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.24.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.90.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 190,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,269,000 after buying an additional 6,384 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $538,000.

