Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Get Rating) was up 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $59.25 and last traded at $57.85. Approximately 342,330 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 437,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.81.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.78.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at $83,000.

