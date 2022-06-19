Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB) vs. Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Head-To-Head Contrast

Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Rating) and Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

Get Standard BioTools alerts:

This table compares Standard BioTools and Seer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Standard BioTools -93.89% -63.43% -18.45% Seer -794.43% -15.44% -14.71%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Standard BioTools and Seer, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Standard BioTools 0 0 0 0 N/A Seer 0 1 1 0 2.50

Seer has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 188.07%. Given Seer’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Seer is more favorable than Standard BioTools.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Standard BioTools and Seer’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Standard BioTools $130.58 million 1.08 -$59.24 million ($1.52) -1.20 Seer $6.62 million 68.76 -$71.17 million ($1.27) -5.74

Standard BioTools has higher revenue and earnings than Seer. Seer is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Standard BioTools, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Standard BioTools has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seer has a beta of 3.13, suggesting that its share price is 213% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.9% of Seer shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Standard BioTools shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.9% of Seer shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Seer beats Standard BioTools on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Standard BioTools (Get Rating)

Standard BioTools Inc. creates, manufactures, and markets instruments, consumables, reagents, and software for researchers and clinical laboratories worldwide. It offers analytical systems, such as Helios, a CyTOF system, as well as Hyperion imaging systems, Hyperion tissue imagers, and flow conductors; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents, Maxpar direct immune profiling assays, Maxpar on demand reagents, and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology. The company also provides preparatory instruments, such as Juno systems; and analytical instruments comprising Biomark HD system and EP1 system. In addition, it offers integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), such as library preparation IFCs, Juno genotyping IFC, dynamic array IFCs, digital array IFCs, and Flex Six IFC; and assays and reagents, including Advanta RNA-Seq NGS library prep kits, Advanta Dx SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR assays, Advanta Dx COVID-19 EASE assays, delta gene and SNP type assays, access array target-specific primers and targeted sequencing prep primers, and targeted DNA Seq library assays. Further, the company offers single cell microfluidics that comprise C1 systems; preparatory analytical instruments, which include C1 IFCs; and software solutions. It sells its products to academic research institutions; translational research and medicine centers; cancer centers; clinical research laboratories; biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and plant and animal research companies; and contract research organizations. Standard BioTools Inc. has license agreements with California Institute of Technology, Harvard University, and Caliper Life Sciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as Fluidigm Corporation and changed its name to Standard BioTools Inc. in April 2022. Fluidigm Corporation was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Seer (Get Rating)

Seer, Inc., a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the secrets of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that allows researchers to conduct proteomic studies in therapeutic and diagnostic research, and clinical trials. The company intends to sell its products for research purposes, which cover academic institutions, life sciences, and research laboratories, as well as biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies for non-diagnostic and non-clinical purposes. It has a collaboration agreement with Discovery Life Sciences, LLC. and the Salk Institute for Biological Studies. The company was formerly known as Seer Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Seer, Inc. in July 2018. Seer, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Standard BioTools Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard BioTools and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.