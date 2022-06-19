Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on STLJF shares. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$56.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of STLJF stock opened at $24.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.16. Stella-Jones has a 12 month low of $24.33 and a 12 month high of $37.62.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge and crossing timbers, foundation and marine piling, construction timbers, crane mats, fence posts, and highway guardrail posts; and coal tar-based products.

