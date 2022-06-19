Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Stellantis from €27.00 ($28.13) to €21.00 ($21.88) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Stellantis from €20.00 ($20.83) to €18.50 ($19.27) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their price objective on shares of Stellantis from €23.00 ($23.96) to €28.00 ($29.17) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Get Stellantis alerts:

STLA stock opened at $12.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Stellantis has a 1 year low of $12.56 and a 1 year high of $21.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.80.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Stellantis by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 84,503,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658,513 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Stellantis by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,191,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135,875 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Stellantis by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,721,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,211 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Stellantis in the 4th quarter worth about $607,517,000. Finally, Bank of Italy increased its stake in Stellantis by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 30,072,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,335 shares in the last quarter. 47.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stellantis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.