Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.63.

SFIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Friday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Stitch Fix from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Stitch Fix from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Stitch Fix from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Stitch Fix from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

SFIX stock opened at $6.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.50 million, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.74. Stitch Fix has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $64.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.77.

Stitch Fix ( NASDAQ:SFIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.15). Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 19.96% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $492.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stitch Fix will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 11,088,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,562 shares during the period. Slate Path Capital LP grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 4,282,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 212.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,825,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,320 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 337.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,529,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,025 shares during the period. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 3,411.1% in the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 1,204,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

