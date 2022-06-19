Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $57.28

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $57.28 and traded as high as $59.83. Stock Yards Bancorp shares last traded at $59.57, with a volume of 398,367 shares.

SYBT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Stock Yards Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.70.

Stock Yards Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SYBT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 23.13%. Equities analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other news, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $114,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,571.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 4,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $300,008.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,489,251.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 794.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. 51.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and online banking, mobile banking, private banking, leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

