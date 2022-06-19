StockNews.com Begins Coverage on IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of IntriCon in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.
Shares of NASDAQ:IIN opened at $24.24 on Friday. IntriCon has a 52 week low of $12.47 and a 52 week high of $25.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.48 million, a P/E ratio of -151.50 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in IntriCon by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IntriCon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in IntriCon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in IntriCon by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in IntriCon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.
About IntriCon (Get Rating)
IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IntriCon (IIN)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for IntriCon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntriCon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.