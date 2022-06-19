StockNews.com Begins Coverage on IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of IntriCon in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIN opened at $24.24 on Friday. IntriCon has a 52 week low of $12.47 and a 52 week high of $25.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.48 million, a P/E ratio of -151.50 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

IntriCon ( NASDAQ:IIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. IntriCon had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $33.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.60 million. On average, analysts expect that IntriCon will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in IntriCon by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IntriCon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in IntriCon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in IntriCon by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in IntriCon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

About IntriCon

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

