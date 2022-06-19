StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
NYSE:SRLP opened at $18.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.20. Sprague Resources has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $29.43.
Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter. Sprague Resources had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%.
Sprague Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
As of May 28, 2021, operates as a subsidiary of Hartree Partners, LP. As of May 28, 2021, Sprague Resources LP operates as a subsidiary of Hartree Partners, LP.
