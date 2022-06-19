StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TRT opened at $4.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 1.50. Trio-Tech International has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $13.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.16.

Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.14 million during the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 1.47%.

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.

