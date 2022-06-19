StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
TriState Capital has a 12-month low of $18.35 and a 12-month high of $34.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. TriState Capital had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $68.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.48 million. Analysts expect that TriState Capital will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About TriState Capital (Get Rating)
TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management.
