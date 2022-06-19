StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

TriState Capital has a 12-month low of $18.35 and a 12-month high of $34.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Get TriState Capital alerts:

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. TriState Capital had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $68.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.48 million. Analysts expect that TriState Capital will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 17.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 1.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 0.4% during the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 135,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 0.4% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,110,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TriState Capital (Get Rating)

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TriState Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriState Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.