Summer Energy (OTCMKTS:SUME) Trading Up 73.6%

Shares of Summer Energy Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUME – Get Rating) were up 73.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.25 and last traded at $1.25. Approximately 5,300 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 3,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average is $0.25.

Summer Energy

Summer Energy Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail electric provider in Texas, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Ohio, and Illinois. It procures wholesale energy and resells to commercial and residential customers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

