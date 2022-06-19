SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of SPCB stock opened at $0.31 on Friday. SuperCom has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.50. The company has a market cap of $11.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.48.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.05 million for the quarter. SuperCom had a negative net margin of 91.04% and a negative return on equity of 37.59%. As a group, equities analysts expect that SuperCom will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SuperCom stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in SuperCom Ltd. ( NASDAQ:SPCB Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 63,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG owned 0.18% of SuperCom at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. It offers MAGNA, a common platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

