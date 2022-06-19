Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $480.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Swisscom from CHF 470 to CHF 455 in a report on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group downgraded Swisscom from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCMWY opened at $53.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.05. Swisscom has a 12-month low of $52.65 and a 12-month high of $61.42.

Swisscom ( OTCMKTS:SCMWY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Swisscom had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 14.71%. Equities analysts predict that Swisscom will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

