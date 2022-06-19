Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $480.00.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Swisscom from CHF 470 to CHF 455 in a report on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group downgraded Swisscom from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SCMWY opened at $53.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.05. Swisscom has a 12-month low of $52.65 and a 12-month high of $61.42.
Swisscom Company Profile (Get Rating)
Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.
