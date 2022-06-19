Symrise (ETR:SY1) Hits New 12-Month Low at $94.10

Symrise AG (ETR:SY1 – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €94.10 ($98.02) and last traded at €97.28 ($101.33), with a volume of 989991 shares. The stock had previously closed at €95.34 ($99.31).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.37, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $13.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €105.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is €110.60.

About Symrise (ETR:SY1)

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

