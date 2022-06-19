Syrah Resources (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) Shares Down 1.5%

Syrah Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SYAAF – Get Rating) dropped 1.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.78 and last traded at $0.87. Approximately 15,170 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 88,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.17.

Syrah Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SYAAF)

Syrah Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mozambique. The company operates through Balama and Vidalia segments. Its flagship project is the Balama graphite and vanadium project located in Cabo Delgado Province, Mozambique.

