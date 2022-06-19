Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.64.

Several research firms have issued reports on TALO. TheStreet upgraded Talos Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Talos Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Talos Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

TALO opened at $18.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.32. Talos Energy has a 1 year low of $8.57 and a 1 year high of $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 2.28.

In related news, Director Riverstone Holdings Llc sold 121,661 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $2,413,754.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,020,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,007,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 237,001 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total value of $4,725,799.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,954,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,131,832.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,851,587 shares of company stock worth $38,617,670 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 39.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Talos Energy by 2.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 38,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Talos Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

