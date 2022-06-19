Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.21.

TGB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.70 to C$3.40 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.38 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Taseko Mines by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 11,803 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,387,240 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,195,000 after acquiring an additional 92,800 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 434,997 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 62,565 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.95% of the company’s stock.

TGB opened at $1.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.26. Taseko Mines has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $363.64 million, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 2.21.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $93.42 million for the quarter. Taseko Mines had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 13.48%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Taseko Mines will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

