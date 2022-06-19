Taseko Mines (LON:TKO) Trading Down 11.3%

Taseko Mines Limited (LON:TKO – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 11.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 104.26 ($1.27) and last traded at GBX 104.26 ($1.27). 3,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 8,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 117.50 ($1.43).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 138.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 147.77. The company has a market capitalization of £322.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.79, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

