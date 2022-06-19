TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.38.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

TCRR opened at $2.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $95.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.13. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $19.03.

TCR2 Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TCRR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 1,584.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 131,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 124,064 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,213,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,327,000 after buying an additional 186,370 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $1,595,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing novel T cell receptor (TCR) therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma.

