Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF) Shares Down 11.9%

Shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF – Get Rating) fell 11.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.67 and last traded at $3.67. 3,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 6,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.17.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Get Telia Company AB (publ) alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.95.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It provides networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, colocation, and IoT connectivity solutions, as well as broadcasting and content production services, and customer financing services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.