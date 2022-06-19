TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.11.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TIXT shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

NYSE TIXT opened at $22.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. TELUS International has a 52 week low of $20.73 and a 52 week high of $39.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.10.

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.86 million. Research analysts anticipate that TELUS International will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,338,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,665,000 after buying an additional 1,382,428 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 14.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,536,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,798,000 after buying an additional 699,567 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,118,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,253,000 after buying an additional 589,026 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 31.9% in the first quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 1,360,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,662,000 after buying an additional 329,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 572,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,160,000 after buying an additional 183,200 shares during the last quarter. 39.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

