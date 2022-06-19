TELUS International (Cda) (TSE:TIXT) Shares Up 1.4%

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TSE:TIXT – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$29.69 and last traded at C$29.41. 93,642 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 163,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$29.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TIXT. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$32.00 target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) to C$36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$42.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.93, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$29.89 and its 200 day moving average is C$33.33. The stock has a market cap of C$7.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.02.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

